Hempfusion Wellness Inc. Is 'One To Watch'

HempFusion's current product offerings, already available in stores, include tinctures, capsules, OTC topicals, edibles, probiotics and a doctor/practitioner line

The company abides by all FDA regulations for its full line of products. It is one of few companies marketing FDA Drug Listed Topicals

HempFusion is currently one of 12 CBD companies conducting a study addressing FDA concerns regarding CBD products and human safety

The significant time and capital invested in HempFusion's compliance provide the company with a competitive advantage in the expanding CBD market

The CBD sector is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2025 The company has the second-largest cash presence in the market at $18.3 million as of June 30, 2020, and it is preparing to launch an IPO and list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under ticker symbol 'CBD.U'

HempFusion Wellness is a leader in the health and wellness CBD industry, providing innovative and diversified proprietary formulations utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition.

Invested heavily in regulatory compliance, HempFusion aims to consistently meet and even exceed the high standards required by retailers and consumers – putting safety, quality and consistency first. In support of these efforts. . .

