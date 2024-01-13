Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organics Corp. Featured In 'America's Next Investment'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown Organics , an industry leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering, was recently featured in“America's Next Investment” - a national TV series focused to help companies raise capital through equity crowdfunding. The episode focused on Hemptown's regulation D offering, highlighting a promising investment opportunity in the hemp industry, with the U.S. market expected to hit $16 billion by 2025.“In the 90s, we didn't have hemp, we didn't have CBD,” Hemptown Founder Rod Wolterman said regarding the company's entry into the sector.“We've figured out that we have endocannabinoid systems. We produce CB1 and CB2 in our bodies. Knowing cannabis and knowing the health benefits and the ability to sell this without any of the restrictions cannabis has,” Wolterman further stated of the opportunity in entering the space. The discussion showcased Hemptown's turnkey process, from grow fields and harvesting, all the way through to packaging, distribution and bringing products to market.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State-of-the-art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP-certified product manufacturing and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit .

