Hempfusion Wellness Builds Reputation For Safety In The Global CBD Market, Aims To IPO On TSX Exchange

HempFusion Wellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company developing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition through more than 40 products currently on store shelves

The company is focused on industry safety and quality standards through regulatory compliance, and is currently participating in a real world consumer study to establish the safety of daily cannabidiol (“CBD”) use in regard to liver function

HempFusion has filed a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering of its stock in Canada and a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange Despite a reduction in hemp farm acreage this year following last year's glut, market watchers anticipate the industrial hemp market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022

The U.S. election this month demonstrated the lasting potential of the market for cannabis-derived products when five states joined the march toward legalizing marijuana for recreational or medicinal uses ( ). Despite a variety of challenges that plagued the nascent hemp industry in 2019 as well as the contentious societal debates over the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on everyday life and the choices for president, cannabis' hemp and marijuana offshoots seem to have transcended the upheaval that has defined 2020.

Denver-based HempFusion Wellness has continued to build its own movement toward market success in the cannabis wellness industry, developing 46 products that are currently on shelves while establishing the second-largest cash position in its sector without debt. And in October the company announced a preliminary prospectus with the...

