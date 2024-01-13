Hempnewsbreaks Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Engages Top Law Firm To Assist In Omnichannel Retail Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GHH”) has announced its engagement of the services of McAllister Garfield, P.C., a top law firm in the industrial hemp space. According to the update, Green Hygienics anticipates rapid growth in 2021 and intends to roll out an omnichannel bricks and clicks retail strategy premiering multiple premium brands layering over different market segments in the hemp industry. The company has retained McAllister Garfield, a pioneering law firm in the hemp space, to advise and assist in navigating regulatory compliance and in the roll out of cannabinoid-based product lines and retail opportunities. The firm will assist GHH to secure three business licenses in the downtown vicinity of San Diego for a hemp-centric coffee house, a smoking lounge and a dispensary.“When lawmakers tighten the belt on hemp regulations, Green Hygienics is positioning itself to sustain and thrive under the most stringent of new regulations,” said GRYN CEO Ronald Loudoun.“Navigating regulatory compliance in an emerging industry is no small task, but a very important one to our company, and retaining counsel of such an established law firm with an innate understanding of cannabis law is a necessary step as we build out our highly differentiated business model.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings (“GHH”) is a California-based, innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high-standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. GHH's mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partnering with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies. Green Hygienic Holdings intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state-of-the-art technologies, GHH intends to open a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration, and bioavailability. The company is building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives. For more information, please visit the Corporate Video Link and .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRYN are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .