Hempnewsbreaks Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) Leverages Key Experience, Prepares Entry Into Psychedelic Mushroom Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL), a plant-based extraction company, is focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, the last of which is projected to rise to a value of $34.4 billion by the end of 2024. Seeking to capitalize on the growing interest within the sector, Pure Extracts has expanded its business model to include mushroom formulations using extraction processes proven compatible with the company's existing infrastructure. Working alongside its scientific advisor-Dr. Alexander MacGregor, founder of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology-Pure Extracts intends to develop high bio-available products and novel delivery methodologies, which will include tinctures, pills, capsules and edibles. A recent article discussing this reads,“This experience will be exceptionally valuable to Pure Extracts as it prepares to enter the psychedelic mushroom market, especially given the recent December 8th announcement that 17 healthcare professionals associated with TheraPsil, a non-profit, patient-rights advocacy group, have been approved by the Federal Canadian Health Minister, Patty Hajdu, to possess and use psilocybin for professional training in psilocybin therapy. The approved healthcare professionals include psychologists, psychiatrists, clinical counselors, social workers, general practitioners, and nurses. These approvals were granted through exemptions to section 56(1) of the Canadian Drugs & Substances Act.”

To view the full article, visit

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Pure Extracts was incorporated under the BCBCA and has its offices and operations in Pemberton, British Columbia. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. On November 5, 2020, Pure Extracts began trading on the CSE under the symbol“PULL.” Pure Extracts is undertaking the operations of toll processing, white labelling, and developing its own private label of products incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils. Additionally, Pure Extracts is presently expanding its business to include functional mushrooms extraction by working on processes compatible with its existing infrastructure. Pure Extracts has a C02 extraction facility built to European Union GMP standards and intends to seek EU GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PULL are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .