Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) Subsidiary Unveils Amazon Store, Expands Product Selection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) , a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics LLC has launched its own ecommerce store on the Amazon platform. Probulin has also expanded its product offerings in major brick-and-mortar locations, including Sprouts and Fresh Thyme. The new products now available on the shelves include Probulin's new Probulin Total Care Immune product. Probulin is one of the fastest-growing probiotic supplement brands in the United states according to Spins syndicated data. The company announced its Amazon store beta launch in early December 2020, and initial results show a strong average return on ad spend (“ROAS”) of $8.54 for every $1 invested. Probulin ships its products on ice straight to consumers' doors, one of Amazon's only probiotic brands to do so. The company follows its scientifically validated MAKTrek-3-D Probiotic Delivery System to ensure better survival of the beneficial probiotic bacteria.“We are incredibly excited to launch the Probulin Store on Amazon, which provides our brand with tremendous exposure to new customers,” said HempFusion CEO Jason Mitchell, ND, in the press release.“Seventy percent of our immune system resides in the gut, so it's no surprise that today, more than ever, consumers are actively researching probiotics, looking for brands they can trust to support digestive and immune health as well as overall health and wellness. Launching our Probulin Store on the largest eCommerce platform globally is a tremendous step for the Company and supports our broader initiative of driving significant e-Commerce growth over the course of 2021 and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs (“SKUs”) including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in store or online. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HempFusion are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .