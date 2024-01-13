Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) Announces National Distribution Of Probulin Total Care Immune Probiotic

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) , a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics LLC, have launched an exclusive Total Care Immune probiotic product. The launch is nationwide and involves major retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Markets, Abby's and Fresh Thyme Markets. The product - Probulin's Total Care Immune - is available online now and should be arriving on retail shelves across the country by early February. One of the fastest-growing probiotics brands in the American Natural Products Industry, Probulin offers next-generation products designed for digestive health and immune support based on cultured food and scientifically studied strains.“Consumers are turning increasingly more to probiotics to support their body's digestive health and immune function,” said HempFusion CEO Jason Mitchell, ND, in the press release.“By combining two top dietary supplement ingredients, probiotics and elderberry, Probulin is creating the next generation of innovative probiotic products and, as evidenced by our immediate national rollout, retailers continue to display strong demand for these products. A major differentiator for HempFusion is the way our probiotic products are shipped. We always ship our probiotic products cold and protected while the scientifically validated MAKTrek(R) 3-D Probiotic Delivery System is designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut. This results in a positive influence on the microbiome, which is vital to overall gut health.”

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs (“SKUs”) including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in store or online. For more information about the company, visit .

