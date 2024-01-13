CBD Market Steadiness Buoys Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) Hopes As TSX Launch Completed

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Health and wellness company HempFusion Wellness, Inc. launched its IPO Jan. 6 with the ticker CBD.U, and also trades in the US under the symbol CBDHF

The company distributes its brands HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs to 4,000 retailers in every state as well as select international locales, and is strategically planning for expansion

Despite the economic battering some industries have experienced as a result of the global pandemic, hemp and CBD continue to see consumer use trends holding stable with forecasts for new market growth in coming years

HempFusion is focused on regulatory compliance with industry safety and quality standards, and is also a lead sponsor and participant in CBD liver-impact study HempFusion has been included in two leading cannabis & hemp-derived CBD focused exchange- ETFs, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO)

On Jan. 6, HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) launched an IPO and listing of its common shares and certain other securities on Canada's TSX exchange, making the company the first U.S.-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) product manufacturer to list on the TSX as it snared the ticker CBD.U ( ). Subsequently the company received its US symbol: CBDHF.

Amid the spread of pandemic conditions worldwide, hemp farmers found their robust expectations of a“green rush” following legalization efforts in the United States to be in a cooling trend, largely because of an oversupplied market as the agricultural industry sorts out its balance point in an...

