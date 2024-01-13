Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Begins 2021 Strong With OTC Market Listing, New Product, And USDA Organic Certification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



HempFusion Wellness Inc. is currently in the process of applying for OTCQX listing and DTC eligibility after a swift and strategic move to enter the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol 'CBDHF'

Wholly owned subsidiary Probulin Probiotics recently released Total Care Immune probiotic, which is expected to reach retailer shelves in February 2021

Probulin is recognized as one of the fastest-growing probiotic brands in the American Natural Products Industry January, HempFusion received USDA Organic Certification for its CBD tinctures

In a strategic move to broaden the United States investor audience, health and wellness company HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) has announced that it has secured an OTC Markets ticker, 'CBDHF,', its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market and it has already begun the process of applying for an OTCQX uplisting and DTC eligibility. According to HempFusion's Co-founder and CEO, Jason Mitchell N.D., this is an important step for the U.S.-based cannabidiol company, as it enables access to a broader range of U.S. investors ( ).

A leading health and CBD company that utilizes the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, HempFusion is also the first U.S.-based CBD & Wellness products company to list directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a process it completed earlier this...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HempFusion are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .