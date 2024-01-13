Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Owns Largest Single USDA-Certified Organic Hemp Farm In NA Presents Unique Potential In Growing Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Report notes that farmers devoted fewer acreage to cultivating hemp last year

Hemp sales projected to balloon from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $6.9 billion in 2025, a threefold increase over five years GRYN hemp farm is an 824-acre, USDA-certified organic farm including an additional 400,000 square feet of indoor greenhouse space

Despite significant growth in the CBD and hemp industry last year, licensed hemp acreage decreased in 2020 for the first time since the 2014 U.S. Farm Bill ( ). As the owner and operator of the largest single USDA-certified organic hemp farm in North America, Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) is looking to leverage its position as a prime provider of quality hemp as demand is projected to continue to increase.

“For all the growth that the hemp and CBD industry has seen as a nascent industry in recent years, last year farmers took a step back and devoted fewer resources to the crop – the enthusiasm of previous years tempered by oversupply, supply-chain issues and a lack of infrastructure,” stated a recent“Hemp Industry Daily” article...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRYN are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .