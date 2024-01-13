Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Continues To Strengthen Brand Portfolio Through Acquisition Of Primordia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GRYN closes acquisition of assets of leading hemp supply cultivation and company Primordia

“We are at the forefront of a growing, dynamic new sector within the biotech industry,” says CEO Green Hygienics focused on building strong portfolio in industry expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2027

Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) has been working for months to reach an objective - a goal that the company accomplished with the recent announcement that it had closed on the acquisition of certain assets of Primordia ( ). This strategic move brings GRYN a significant step closer to its goal of building a portfolio of e-commerce sites that target specific market segments and expanding its supply chain potential.

The assets acquired through the transaction include Primordia inventory, equipment, brands and trademarks, plus an e-commerce site, customer base and relationships that provide the potential for up to 10,000 acres of...

