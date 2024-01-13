Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 800) Enters China With Probulin Probiotics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



HempFusion Wellness Inc. has announced the launch of certain Probulin Probiotics products in China to be sold on Alibaba Group Holding's Tmall Global

Tmall offers a number of features and advantages, which will be pivotal in helping HempFusion earn significant revenue Probulin Probiotics is recognized as one of the fastest-growing probiotics brands in the United State Natural Products Industry, according to SPINS syndicated data, and by entering the Chinese market, HempFusion hopes to replicate this growth in the vast Chinese marketplace

The Chinese probiotics market is booming and is expected to reach $12.75 billion in 2022, up from $6.47 billion in 2017 ( ). Moreover, with more and more people in China appreciating the health benefits associated with the use of probiotics, according to a 2020 survey ( ), the conditions seem favorable for HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 800) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC, to thrive.

In a recent news release, HempFusion, a leader in the health a wellness cannabidiol (“CBD”) industry, announced that it would target this Chinese market through Probulin...

