Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Offers Ideal Source For Long-Term Clinical Research Studies

Company owns largest single USDA-certified, organic hemp for CBD farm in North America with 824 acres, 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space

GRYN registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August last year Company has capacity to deliver large volume supply chain of premium quality product while remaining compliant for research or regulatory approvals

With a goal of being the leader in both compliance and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply market, California-based, innovative, technology-driven company Green Hygienics (OTCQB: GRYN) is committed to offering the highest-quality and safest products available. GRYN owns and operates the largest single USDA-certified, organic-hemp farm in North America. The farm property has 824 acres of outdoor cultivation potential and 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space, which supports the Company in this capacity.

In order to participate in long-term clinical research studies, companies must source their materials from the same company over the entire period of the study. This is critically important as it adds...

