Current Deficiencies In The Rational Development Of CBD-Based Wellness Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Even major players in the CBD market do not offer detailed and verifiable study results to effectively differentiate their products on the basis of meaningful clinical findings, essentially exploiting the“natural” label without any R&D efforts

This industry deficiency represents immense opportunities for R&D-driven companies such as Green Hygienics Green Hygienics intends to use its intellectual and capital resources to establish and apply state-of-the-art research and development to a new generation of cannabinoid-based products having specifically assessed health-wellness efficacies

CBD Reality Check

Interest in the therapeutic use of hemp-derived nonintoxicating cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and cannabigerol (“CBG”), has reached a fever-pitch in recent years followed by the early-stage preclinical discoveries surrounding the tentative functional role of the endocannabinoid system (“ECS”). CBD received a further popular validation since U.S. FDA approved Epidiolex(R) as adjunctive therapy for pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

During the last 5-8 years, CBD has been highly acclaimed and heavily hyped. Its medicinal qualities are perceived as limitless by some, and its non-psychoactive nature makes it“suitable” for just about anyone, as it has been claimed by...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRYN are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .