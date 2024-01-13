Hempnewsbreaks The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Releases Q1 2021 Financial Report, Corporate Updates

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, announced its unaudited interim financial numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as key corporate updates. Financial highlights included revenue Q1 revenue of $8.98 million, an increase of 194% from Q1 2020 numbers; gross profit for the quarter reach $3.13 million, an increase of 83% over the same period during the previous year; and net income totaled $12.46 million. In addition, the company provided status reports on various business operations, including the company's planned entry into the U.S. market, the sale of its Quebec facility and other key strategic initiatives designed to maximize shareholder value, which include the potential sale or spin-off for an IPO of HemPoland, TGOD's wholly owned subsidiary, and the potential for mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian cannabis LP sector. In conjunction with the release of its financial numbers, TGOD announced an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the Q1 2021 report. The event is scheduled for May 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. Anyone desiring to participate may dial 416-764-8688 in Toronto or 1-888-390-0546 in North America and use the conference ID 19888977.“This quarter's improving financials demonstrate how we are strengthening TGOD's foundations by executing our turnaround plan,” said TGOD CEO and interim CFO Sean Bovingdon in the press release.“From monetizing underutilized assets to streamlining our organizational structure and strengthening our balance sheet, our new leadership team is making great strides towards completing the transformation of TGOD into a profitable and agile organic cannabis producer that stands to benefit from accelerated growth in Canada and abroad with opportunities in Germany, Mexico, Australia and the United States. The achievement of net income reflects the positive outlook for our cash flows in relation to our right-sized operations. We look forward to the potential lifting of COVID restrictions as vaccinations increase, which will allow for better access for consumers to our organically grown quality products, that are now consistently achieving THC levels greater than 20%.”

The Green Organic Dutchman is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the company also distributes premium-hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. For more information about the company, please visit .

