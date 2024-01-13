Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries



Global Health Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle, does business in the industrial hemp/CBD industry



Lavish Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle, has helped organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas



HyFrontier Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle, owns HyGrO, a patent-pending molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for the agriculture industry



Napa Wine Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle, aims to provide a world-class portfolio of brands birthed from the heart of California's Wine Country



Golden Triangle has recently announced multiple strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening its portfolio of products and services

The company's management team boasts a diverse background and decades of combined experience in relevant industries



Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTVH provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives.