Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Positioned For Success In 2021 And Beyond

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) , a leader in the health and wellness cannabidiol (“CBD”) industry, is keen on expanding its international distribution channels, demonstrating its compliance with regulatory standards for hemp-derived products worldwide, and seeking to expand access points for CBD. The company's HempFusion USA, through Probulin Probiotics LLC, sells its products in about 4,000 retail locations in all 50 U.S. States.“Probulin's network for probiotics sales has proved useful for helping the company gain an entry point in marketplaces hesitant to consider CBD,” reads a recent article. In March, the company announced Probulin's entry into the Asian market through Tmall Global and, in April, announced its products had received Tmall's conditional approval. HempFusion also sells its Probulin products in Mexico, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Ireland with expectations of entering India and the United Kingdom. According to an April operational update by the company,“COVID and continued lack of clarity from the FDA related to official regulatory guidance for CBD used in dietary supplements, foods and beverages has made 2020 a challenging year. However, these challenges have led to strategic changes, establishing the foundation for HempFusion to succeed in 2021 and beyond.”

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 US states and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs, including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug-listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines, and more. With a strong focus on R&D, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at or .

