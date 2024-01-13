(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The global antihypertensive drugs market was valued at around $20.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $39.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.95%

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology is designed to formulate and deliver lipophilic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”), increasing effectiveness and improving how drugs are delivered into the bloodstream

DehydraTECH is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and over-the-counter capsules, pills, tablets, or oral suspensions Lexaria is continuing to evaluate the results of its HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study and will report additional findings as they become available

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced additional findings from its human clinical study HYPER-H21-4, demonstrating a potentially novel mechanism of action of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) capsule formulation in reducing blood pressure. The FDA lays out clear guidelines for sponsors seeking to develop new anti-hypertension drugs, specifically defining the need for medications that offer complimentary modes of action. Lexaria believes that its latest results, detailed in the peer-reviewed and published in the journal

"Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy," may support DehydraTECH-CBD qualification within the FDA guidelines

The global antihypertensive drugs market was valued at around $20.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2022 and 2030, resulting in a value of $39.5 billion, as a result of a worldwide increase in the number of hypertension cases. Hypertension is a common but

