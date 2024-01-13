Networknewsaudio Streamlytics Meets Consumer Privacy Demands With Next-Generation Data Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The concept of“big data” has been around for decades but only took on its current form in the 21st century with computers running 24/7/365 processing mounds of user data to better understand and predict trends. However, consumers have grown tired of their harvested data exploitation, and winds of change are blowing in new modalities that cater to security and privacy. Nothing is more representative of the ongoing shift than Apple's recent operating system changes that feature one of the world's few welcomed pop-ups: one that asks if it's okay to track your activity. Welcome to the age of“small and wide” data. Companies are already looking to next-generation technology to meet this new demand, including that of Streamlytics (Profile ) , which doesn't use cookies or tracking in its human-led data. The mix of consumer and regulatory blowback has all the majors, including Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE: PLTR) , Snowflake Inc. Class A (NYSE: SNOW) , Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) , Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) dedicated to advanced functionality to meet or surpass obligations for privacy, governance and compliance associated with collecting and using personal information.

Streamlytics provides ethical, people-powered data from today's fastest-growing communities across the United States spanning millions of data points. Streamlytics unlocks the power of actual usage data, reflective of how people create data today - across all types of platforms simultaneously, not by rigid panels or unethical tracking. For more information, visit the company's website at .

