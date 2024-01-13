Networknewsaudio Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) Dedicated To Being Digital Face Of Plant-Based Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) An old investing proverb states“the trend if your friend.” Tested and proven through time, the proverb rarely does an investor wrong. To that point, two emerging trends that should be commanding attention are plant-based foods and food delivery. Both were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic but in slightly different ways as consumers became more in tune with their bodies while having to cope with shuttered restaurants amid global lockdowns and social-distancing mandates. With the coronavirus slowly slipping into the rear mirror, these markets should continue their upward treks undergirded by consumers adopting healthier, more convenient lifestyles. At the intersection of plant-based foods and food delivery is PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Profile ) , a company on a mission to not just be a brand but also a lifestyle, partner to all brands, and the digital face of the entire plant-based community. Others looking to capitalize on the trend away from animal-based foods include Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) , Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) , Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) .

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand - but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information, visit the company's website at .

