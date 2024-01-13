(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada produces sufficient green electricity in off-peak demand hours to produce enough carbon-free ammonia (“NH3”) to replace the use of fossil fuels for 100% of the passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in the country, according to a study commissioned by FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the“Company”). If all carbon-free ammonia were used, the result would be a 15.3% reduction in Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions. [Link to study summary: ]

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia ("NH3"), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

