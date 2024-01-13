Networknewsaudio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Capturing Consumer Attention In Booming Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) As recently as 2015, the retail sales for alkaline waters, those with a pH between 7.0 and 10.0, were less than $95 million. With consumers taking a more proactive approach towards health, alkaline sales are booming. Industry authority Beverage Marketing Corp. forecasts retail sales in the category to balloon to $1.3 billion by 2023, representing 20% of the entire value-added water category. Drivers abound to support the 42.6% compound annual growth rate for the forecast period, which are undergirding exponential growth for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (Profile ) , the largest independent alkaline water company in the United States. Major grocers, including Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) , BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) , Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and the Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) , have benefited from and are following the category trend, many bottling their own alkaline brands while stocking their shelves and distribution centers to increase options and meet consumer demand.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company(TM) making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share. Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused(TM) brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands. To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit . To learn more about the company, visit .

