Egypt's Central Agency For Reconstruction To Implement 14 Urban Development Clusters In North Sinai

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Cabinet approved the implementation of 14 urban development clusters in North Sinai by the Central Agency for Reconstruction. This decision is part of the state's plan to accelerate the execution of developmental and service projects in the region.

In November, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly unveiled the North Sinai Development Vision, which consists of 302 projects worth EGP 363bn until June 2030. He announced this during a press conference in Arish, where he launched the second phase of the government's development plan for North Sinai.

“All these projects will be carried out by local residents of North Sinai,” he stated.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of developing North Sinai to prevent other countries from exploiting it for their own agendas, alluding to reports of an Israeli plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula.

He also expressed the Egyptians' willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect every inch of Egypt's North Sinai.

The initial phase of the Sinai development plan primarily focused on establishing the necessary infrastructure, such as roads and water desalination plants, to bring about substantial changes in the governorate.

The Egyptian government has successfully transformed life in Sinai and placed it on the map of comprehensive and sustainable development. It has simultaneously ensured security and stability, eradicated terrorism, and established the foundations for achieving stability in Egypt's eastern gateway and protecting national security. This connects Sinai to the Nile Valley and Delta.

The state has prioritized the development of North Sinai by formulating strategic plans and utilizing effective tools to guarantee the success of development efforts in line with the governorate's geographical and demographic significance. These efforts include improving infrastructure, implementing national projects, particularly in agriculture and industry, enhancing healthcare and education systems, upgrading housing, and initiating social welfare programs. The aim is to ensure sustainability and optimal use of resources in the land of turquoise.

Over the past nine years, continuous development efforts have been made in various sectors in Sinai, with investments exceeding EGP 600bn.

Among the notable projects is the desalination plant in North Sinai. The Skadra 2 plant has a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per day and employs advanced technologies for water desalination and purification. It provides essential water supplies for the residents of Sheikh Zayed and is planned to also serve suburbs such as Rafah and central Sinai. Another important project is the desalination plant in Arish, which caters to the city's needs.

The ongoing development of Al-Arish University includes the establishment of 11 faculties and an increase in the number of students to 12,000, with an additional 3,000 students at the postgraduate level.

The development of the Port of Al-Arish, costing EGP 4bn, encompasses the construction of the“Tahya Masr” quay (915 meters long) and the Sinai Maritime quay (250 meters long). The speaker highlights the economic benefits of developing the port, including the employment opportunities it provides for the local population.

The development of Bardawil Lake has achieved approximately 85% of the planned works. The goal is to improve water quality and enhance the environmental condition of the lake, while expanding the area available for fishing and increasing its productivity.