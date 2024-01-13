Meteorology Department Expects Moderate Weather Daytime

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy to misty at places at first becomes moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds, and relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at first with scattered clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot, shifts to northwesterly at places at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 KM/ 3 KM of less at places at first.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.
Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max
---------- -------------------- ------------------- -------------
Messaid 07:54 18:27
16:06 **:**
25
Wakrah: 07:06 17:11
14:46 23:56
24
Doha: 06:00 16:53
13:48 **:**
26
Al Khor: 06:17 16:47
21:37 **:**
26
Ruwais 05:59 18:46
00:00 13:02
26
Dukhan: 11:20 23:50
05:06 17:42
27
Sunrise: 06:20 LT
Sunset: 17:03 LT
------------------
(QNA)
