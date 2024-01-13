UAE To Face Hong Kong On Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UAE national team will face Hong Kong on Sunday evening at Khalifa International Stadium in the opening match of their journey in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The tournament will continue until February 10th.
Both teams enter the match with aspirations to achieve a positive result in the opening game, allowing them to continue their journey and qualify for the second round. Group C also includes the national teams of Iran and Palestine.
Previous encounter results favor the UAE national team, as they previously met in the Asian qualifying playoffs for the 2015 continental championship. At that time, the UAE secured victories in both the home and away matches with the same scoreline of 4-0. (QNA)
MENAFN13012024000067011011ID1107716033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.