Ayodhya Ram Temple News: THESE Four States Declare 'Dry Day' On 22 January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several states in India have decided to impose a ban on the sale of liquor and meat on 22 January 2024 in view of Lord Ram's consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) in Ayodhya of states that will observe a 'dry day' on 22 January:UTTAR PRADESHUttar Pradesh Excise Department has also issued directions for all the liquor shops not to sell drinks on 22 January. \"You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly,\" read the notice by the UP Excise Commissioner Railways updates trains' schedule for Lord Ram devotees | Full list hereUTTARAKHANDUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed District Magistrates to keep 22 January as a dry day in the state. CM Dhami directed that prasad should be distributed in all major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22 and arrangements should be made for the distribution of prasad to the poor with public participation. Millets of Uttarakhand should be included as much as possible in the form of Prasad Ram chose PM Modi as his devotee to rebuild his temple: LK AdvaniASSAMAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared 22 January as a 'dry day' in the state. \"Big screens will be installed at various places for this. On January 21 and 22, the BJP workers will illuminate the market and other areas. January 22 has been declared as a 'dry day' in the state,\" Assam CM said Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on 22 January. The Chhattisgarh Excise Department issued instructions to ensure the implementation of the government's order per the order issued in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 24 of the Chhattisgarh Excise Act, 1915, all the country liquor and foreign liquor retail shops, restaurant bars, hotel bars, and clubs located in the state will be closed on 22 January investigation team has also been constituted to keep a check on the suspicious locations and vehicles to prevent the illegal storage of liquor, all the district offices as well as the divisional and state-level flying squads have been directed to take effective steps to prevent the transportation and sale of illegal liquor Mandir ceremony: How expensive are flights to Ayodhya from 10 major citiesRam Temple consecrationPreparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony Modi begins 11-day fast ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir eventFrom January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716027