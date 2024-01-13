When Is Makar Sakranti? January 14 Or 15? Find Out Date And Time Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival that is widely celebrated across India and falls in the month of January. This festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and the sun's transit to the Capricorn.

This day is followed by warmer and longer days and marks an end to a bitter cold spell. This period of Uttarayan lasts for around six months. Sankranti means movement of the sun while Makar Sankranti is the most important of all 12 Sankranti that fall in a year read: Makar Sankranti 2024: From date, time, significance to celebrations; Here's all you need to knowWhen is Makar Sankranti, on January 14 or January 15?

During the festival, people worship the Sun God, take a holy dip in sacred water bodies. Makar Sankranti usually falls on January 14 every year, but as per Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on January 15, a day after Lohri festivities that will take place on January 14 to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti tithi will be 2:45 am on January 15. Meanwhile, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 7:15 am to 8:07 pm spanning 10 hours 31 minutes and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and will conclude at 9:00 am, spanning 1 hour 45 minutes read: Makara Sankranti: Is it a bank holiday? Check hereDuring the festival, people worship the Sun God, take a holy dip in sacred water bodies, engage in charitable activities by giving alms to the needy, fly kites, prepare sweets made of sesame and jaggery, and worship livestock. Moreover, farmers across India pray for good crops read: Nearly 100 Congress workers from UP to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti ahead of Ram temple consecrationVarious namesThe Makar Sankranti festival is known by several names based on the region where it is celebrated. North Indian Hindus and Sikhs refer to it as Maghi, which is preceded by Lohri. In Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana, it is known as Makara Sankranti and also Poush Sôngkrānti. In central India, it is called Sukarat, Assamese call it Magh Bihu, in Eastern Uttar Pradesh it is called Khichdi, in Gujarat and Rajasthan it is called Uttarayanan and in Tamil Nadu, it is called Thai Pongal or Pongal read: Lohri 2024: Date, significance, celebrations; here's all you need to knowIn Gujarat's Ahmedabad, this festival is associated with the popular practice of kite flying. Since 1989, the day has been observed as International Kite Festival.

MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716024