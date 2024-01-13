Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Former Model's Body Found In A Canal In Haryana, Says Gurugram Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the latest development in the Divya Pahuja murder case, Gurugram Police on Saturday said that the model body was found in a canal in Tohana, Haryana. On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and allegedly shot dead inside room number 111, according to the police Friday, Gurugram Police arrested Balraj Gill, one of the accused in the murder of former model at the Kolkata airport. Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people (Abhijeet, Hemraj and Omprakash) were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old Pahuja accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run.\"The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding,\" Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), told ANI news agency January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model. The BMW car was found abandoned at a bus stand in Patiala, Punjab.A CCTV footage showed that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car, Pahuja's family demanded a CBI investigation into the matter have claimed that six teams of the Crime Branch under SIT are engaged in the investigation of this case Gadoli, a dreaded gangster from Gurugram, was killed in a shootout in Mumbai on February 6, 2016. Later, the Mumbai police said Gadoli had been lured into a trap with the help of his \"girlfriend\" Divya and killed in a fake encounter Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli. Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya as a honey trap FIR was registered against five police personnel, Divya, her mother and others Bombay High Court had granted bail to Divya in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested.(With agencies input)



