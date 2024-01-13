Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Appointed INDIA Bloc Chief: Report

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been named INDIA bloc chief NDTV reported. This came after the INDIA alliance of the 28 opposition parties held discussions in a virtual meeting today informed the news publication that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected the convenor of the INDIA alliance in the meeting.
The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) deliberated on how to strengthen the alliance and chalked out a strategy for seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders via video conferencing on Saturday, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress held seat-sharing talks, with the Congress saying the two parties share a \"very good chemistry\".The leaders of INDIA bloc parties discussed seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab, and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The last talks over seat sharing held on Monday remained inconclusive or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, India's political landscape is undergoing a significant reshuffling. The emerging INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance, setting the stage for an electoral showdown the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held this year that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc.
