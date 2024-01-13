Top News This Week: Atal Setu Inauguration, IT Giants Earnings, Tech Layoffs, Gujarat Vibrant Summit And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 7 January to 13January that made headlines:Sony may call off $10 billion mega-merger with Zee EntertainmentSony Group Corp. is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant. Read moreVibrant Gujarat Summit sees billion-dollar pledges: Check key announcementsThe 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which commenced on January 10, witnessed a flurry of investment pledges and announcements across various sectors. Tata Group, led by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, disclosed plans to establish a significant semiconductor fabrication unit in Gujarat's Dholera, with operations slated to begin in 2024. The two-day summit also saw Adani Group committing a whopping ₹2 trillion ($24 billion) to boost green energy initiatives in Gujarat. Read moreHCL Tech leads Wipro, peers in weak December quarterHCL Technologies Ltd has emerged as the best performer among India's top four IT services firms in the seasonally weak December quarter, heading into the final leg of what's expected to be a slow financial year for the sector. Read moreWipro Q3 Results: Board approves interim dividend of Re 1 per shareWipro announced that the board has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. This represents a 50% payout for the current financial year, coinciding with the release of the company's financial results for the October-December period of the fiscal year ending March 2024. Read moreHCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 13.5% to ₹4,350 cr QoQ, revenue up 6.7%The IT major posted a consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of Rs4,350 crore, a rise of 13.5% from Rs3,832 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY24). Its consolidated revenue from operations was up by 6.65% to Rs28,446 crore versus Rs26,672 crore in the previous quarter. Read moreHDFC Life Q3 results: Net profit rises 16% YoY to Rs365 croreHDFC Life on Friday reported a 16 per cent increase in net profit to ₹365 crore in the third quarter ended December. The private sector insurer's profit stood at ₹315 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing. Read moreMukesh Ambani rejoins $100 billion club as Reliance stock surges record 2.6%The richest person in India - and in Asia - saw his wealth climb $2.8 billion to $101.8 billion Thursday, as shares of his flagship, Reliance Industries Ltd., rose 2.6% to close at a record high. Read moreS&P downgrades Vedanta, calls bond restructuring a distressed transactionS&P on Friday downgraded the long-term credit rating of Vedanta Resources to SD, or selective default, calling the company's recent bond restructuring exercise as a distressed transaction. Read moreDiscord announces workforce reduction of 17%, will layoff 170 employeesDiscord, the popular messaging service widely used by gamers, has confirmed the layoff of 170 employees, constituting 17 percent of its workforce. Read moreFlipkart implements performance-based job cuts, 5-7% workforce to be affectedE-commerce major Flipkart is implementing performance-based job cuts which will decrease team size by 5-7 percent, Times of India reported quoting sources. The cuts will be based on annual performace reviews and will be completed by March-April. Read moreBlackRock slashes Byju's valuation to $1 billion, down 95%, says reportAsset manager BlackRock has once again reduced its valuation of Indian ed-tech unicorn Byju's, this time by around 95 percent from $22 billion to $1 billion. Read moreAmazon to lay off hundreds of employees in Prime Video, MGM StudiosE-commerce giant Amazon will lay off several hundred employees in its Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, ACCording to a media report. Read moreAmazon's Twitch to layoff 500 employees, about 35 per cent of staff: ReportAmazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch is set to layoff at least 500 employees, or about 35 per cent of their staff, a report by Bloomberg, quoting people familiar with the developments said. The latest layoff joins the list of job cuts in the company. Read moreNew-age tech firms to lead $13 billion IPO boom: Kotak's JayasankarThe Indian markets are poised to witness initial public offerings (IPOs) worth $12-13 billion in 2024, V. Jayasankar, managing director and a board member at Kotak Investment Banking, said. Read moreBlackRock to cut 3% of workforce, aims for larger employee strength by 2024 endFinancial giant BlackRock has announced plans to lay off about 3 per cent of its current workforce, citing a need to streamline operations and adapt to changing market conditions. Read moreACC completes acquisition of Asian Concretes and CementsACC Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani-owned Ambuja Cement Ltd, on Monday said that it has acquired the remaining 55% stake in Asian Concretes and Cements Private Ltd (ACCPL) for ₹425.96 crore. Read moreMaruti Suzuki to invest ₹35,000 cr for new automobile plant in GujaratJapan-based Suzuki Motor Corp. announced investments worth about ₹35,000 crore in Gujarat on the opening day of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read moreGautam Adani announces ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat in next five yearsAdani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a ₹2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space. Read moreAirbus beats Boeing with record jet orders for fifth yearEuropean planemaker Airbus reported record annual jet orders, maintaining the top manufacturing spot against rival Boeing for a fifth year. Airbus said it had won 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after cancellations. Read morePM Modi begins 11-day fast ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir eventPrime Minister Narendra Modi started a special 11-day religious practice ahead of the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 with a special message in which he felt emotional. Read moreJyoti CNC IPO allotment to be out soon; here's how to check allotment statusThe Jyoti CNC Automation IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Friday, January 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Read moreMedi Assist IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should knowThe initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 15th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 17th January 2024. Read moreAtal Setu news: PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, 2024, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. The bridge, now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', is not only the longest sea bridge in India but also ranks 12th longest globally. Read moreTamil Nadu signs $4.4 bn investment deals with Tata, Pegatron and Hyundai MotorsTamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors. Read moreSebi panel bats for easier listing normsAn expert committee formed by markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve ease of doing business for listed companies has recommended interim measures on Thursday. Read more

MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716011