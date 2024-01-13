Tragedy In Hyderabad: Bengaluru Bound Volvo Bus Overturns, Catches Fire; One Woman Burnt Alive (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, a Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with a horrifying mishap, overturning and catching fire at Beechupally, 10th Police Battalion in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday around 3 am.

The bus said to be operating at full capacity, burst into flames immediately after the overturn. Numerous passengers sustained injuries, and distressing reports suggest that a woman may have lost her life in the fire.

The ill-fated Volvo bus belonged to a private travel company and was en route to Chittoor from Hyderabad when the unfortunate incident occurred. With an estimated 40-50 passengers on board, the bus faced a tragic fate. While most passengers managed to escape by breaking the glass windows, one woman was tragically caught in the flames, resulting in severe burns and a reported fatality.

Emergency responders swiftly attended to the scene, with four passengers confirmed injured. Three of them were promptly admitted to a hospital in Gadwal, while the fourth, in a more critical condition, was transferred to Hyderabad for medical attention. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, but the bus was ultimately consumed by the fire, leaving it completely gutted.

Preliminary investigations by the police point towards the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragic overturn and subsequent fire.