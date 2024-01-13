Ola Electric Scooter's Musical 'Desi' Jugaad Steals Show At Pre-Wedding Event; Earns CEO's Praise (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Necessity has always been the driving force behind innovation, and recent events showcase how creativity can turn everyday objects into tools for joy and celebration. A recent video capturing a unique use of an Ola electric scooter at a pre-wedding event has not only caught the attention of social media users but also garnered praise from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. This inventive solution not only saved the day but also added a new dimension to community celebrations, emphasizing the role of innovation in making life more enjoyable.

At the heart of this innovative solution is Saurav Rokade, who shared his experience on Instagram. During a pre-wedding event, the festivities came to a sudden halt when the police intervened and asked the organizers to stop playing music. Undeterred, Saurav's friend decided to leverage his Ola electric scooter to keep the celebration alive. The scooter was transformed into an impromptu music player, allowing the bride to fulfill her wish of dancing at her own wedding.

The bride's "wish was fulfilled to dance at her own wedding," the caption read.



The video gained significant attention on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal acknowledged and appreciated the creativity. In his response, Aggarwal encouraged people to "keep the creativity going" and celebrated the way Ola scooters have become integral to community celebrations across India.

"4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha.! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!" Aggarwal wrote.

The video also sparked enthusiasm among social media users, with many praising the ingenuity of using Ola scooters for more than just commuting. Comments on social media platforms highlighted the novel use of Ola scooters, turning them into dance floors and bringing a unique blend of 'desi jugaad' and music magic to celebrations.

This is not the first time Ola electric scooters have been creatively repurposed. A previous viral video showcased an Ola S1 Pro electric scooter being used as a loudspeaker during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. The video not only captured the spontaneous use of the scooter's built-in speakers but also led to announcements from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal about integrating a special Navratri mode into the MoveOS operating system.

