'No Unity, Shaheen Looked Afraid': Pak Journalist Questions If Team Has Mental Problems In Viral Rant (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a challenging start to his captaincy, Shaheen Afridi led the Pakistan cricket team to a disappointing 46-run loss against New Zealand on Friday. Tim Southee played a pivotal role, becoming the first player to achieve 150 wickets in Twenty20 internationals. The veteran bowler spearheaded New Zealand's pace attack, contributing to a 46-run victory in the series opener in Auckland. Southee's remarkable performance helped dismiss Pakistan for 180 in the 18th over, responding to New Zealand's formidable 226-8. This defeat marked the beginning of the five-match series on a sour note for Pakistan's T20I captain.

Following the defeat, a viral video captured a senior journalist expressing strong criticism towards the Pakistan team.

Also read:

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs

"This team has got no unity. You don't realise what happens after an over ends as ad starts on TV. I covered the match on ground. Shaheen Afridi is not taking anybody's advice. His bowlers are getting hit. But it was his first match. He sent Babar Azam to mid-on. But at least talk to Babar Azam, he has so much experience and is the ex-captain. Even Mohammad Rizwan was talking to the bowlers and fielders. Shaheen was looking afraid, tensed and lonely. This is not the Pakistan cricket team that I know. Don't know if there is a mental problem," Senior sports journalist Ejaz Bakhri said in a viral video.

"Since Zaka Ashraf became the PCB chief he has changed everyone," he added.

Tim Southee's impressive figures of 4-25 were the highlight of a high-scoring match at Eden Park, propelling him to 151 wickets in T20 internationals, surpassing Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan by 11 wickets.

The climax of Pakistan's run chase unraveled after Babar Azam's dismissal in the 17th over, despite his quickfire 57 off 35 balls that had kept his team in contention.

Openers Saim Ayub (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (25) provided promising starts, but Azam found little support from his teammates, ultimately being caught at cover by captain Kane Williamson off Ben Sears' bowling.

Williamson praised Southee's invaluable contributions over his 16-year career, emphasizing his leadership qualities and calm demeanor, especially with the young and formidable fast bowlers in the team.

New Zealand's innings, laden with boundaries, set a record for the highest T20 score conceded by Pakistan, surpassing the 221-3 England achieved in Karachi in 2022. Daryl Mitchell's explosive 61 off 27 balls and Williamson's 57 off 42, despite being dropped twice, propelled New Zealand to a commanding total.

Also read:

'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions

Opener Finn Allen's aggressive start with 34 runs, including 24 off the third over bowled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, set the tone for New Zealand's imposing total. Pakistan's new-look bowling attack struggled to defend the short boundaries of Eden Park, conceding 21 fours and 11 sixes.

Seamer Abbas Afridi made an impressive international debut with 3-34 off four overs, while debutant Usama Mir faced a tough initiation, especially against Mitchell, ending with figures of 0-51.

In his first stint as captain after Babar Azam relinquished the role following their failure to reach the 50-over Cricket World Cup semi-finals last year, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took 3-46, acknowledged the need for improvements ahead of the second match in Hamilton on Sunday. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the bowling unit's variations and addressing fielding lapses to mount a stronger challenge in the upcoming fixtures.