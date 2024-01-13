Goa Murder Case: Did Suchana Sing Lullaby Before Killing Son? Investigation Reveals Disturbing Twist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ongoing investigation in the case of Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old startup founder from Bengaluru, who is accused of smothering her four-year-old son in a North Goa hotel. Recent police investigations have uncovered a haunting detail, suggesting that Seth sang a lullaby to her son in an attempt to put him to sleep before allegedly murdering her son.

The sombre narrative surrounding the allegations against Suchana Seth takes a poignant turn as investigators delve into the circumstances of the disturbing incident. Accused of smothering her four-year-old son in a North Goa hotel, Seth's actions have now been linked to an unsettling revelation-she allegedly sang a lullaby to her son as part of an eerie attempt to soothe him before the alleged crime says a report on TOI.

The series of events transpired four days prior when Seth was apprehended for the suspected murder of her son at Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, Goa. Collaborating with the details provided in Seth's voluntary disclosure, the police revisited the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

During the meticulous recreation, Seth guided investigators to specific locations within the hotel room: where her son lay, the suitcase she used to conceal the body, and the method she employed to carry out the act. These crucial details were meticulously documented in a panchanama, an official record created in the presence of witnesses, and signed by Seth.

The investigation took a significant turn upon the discovery of a handwritten note, allegedly scripted by Seth and found inside the suitcase containing her son's lifeless body. The six-line note, etched on crumpled tissue paper with eyeliner, hinted at a possible motive for the harrowing incident. It suggested that Seth felt pressured by the court and her estranged husband to relinquish custody of her son, expressing despair over the situation.

Despite demonstrating a self-inflicted wrist injury in a suspected suicide attempt, Seth vehemently denies the accusations of murdering her son. However, the police remain vigilant, scrutinizing her voluntary disclosures for potential attempts to mislead the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, additional details have emerged, shedding light on Seth's original plans to stay in a Palolem hotel. Room availability led her to choose Candolim, which made her book one-way air tickets from Bengaluru to Goa, as she had already intended earlier to return by road after the crime.



The narrative gains another layer of complexity with the expected arrival of Suchana Seth's husband, Venkat Raman, in Goa on Saturday. His statement at the Calangute police station is expected to provide further insights into this heart-wrenching saga, leaving the community grappling with the tragedy that has befallen Suchana Seth and her young son.