'Kill Me, But Don't Marry Me': Another Teacher In Bihar Kidnapped, Forced Into Marriage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing trend of "Pakadua Vivah" or forced weddings targeting government employees, another government teacher in Bihar, Mukesh Kumar, has reportedly been abducted and compelled into marriage in Jamui. This incident follows closely on the heels of Gautam Kumar, a fellow government teacher who underwent a similar ordeal just over a month ago in Vaishali district.

A viral video of Mukesh's wedding captures his discontent, expressing that the bride, Purnima Kumari, had been pursuing him since he secured his teaching job through the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. Mukesh vehemently said, "I am not happy. Even if you force me to marry, I won't stay with her."

MP Pratap Simha announces Mysuru-Ayodhya special train on February 4

In response, Purnima denies Mukesh's claims, asserting that they had been in a relationship since 2015, but his behavior changed after he secured the job, leading to his indifference.

Despite the alarming situation, Gidhor Station House Officer Braj Bhushan Singh stated that no formal complaint had been received. He mentioned contacting the girl's father, who expressed intentions to resolve the matter through discussions with the groom's parents.

This incident is part of a growing pattern, with at least half-a-dozen cases of forced marriages reported in Bihar over the past year. Beyond Mukesh and Gautam, victims include Vinod Kumar from Mokama, a Jharkhand Bokaro Steel Plant engineer, Satyan, a veterinary doctor in Begusarai, Shubham Kumar, an army clerk in Lakhisarai, and Amit Kumar, a pharmacy student in Vaishali, possibly targeted for his promising job prospects. The surge in dowry rates is cited as a common reason driving families to resort to such forced marriages.

Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist