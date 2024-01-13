Farnaz Shetty: It's Always Fun To Play Negative Roles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Farnaz Shetty, who is recently seen in the web series 'Video Cam Scam' has opened up on her character in the show, and shared how it's always fun to play negative roles as they have so many layers and shades to it.

The crime thriller 'Video Cam Scam' is based on real-life events about cybercrime and sextortion. While Farnaz did not relate to her character Sweety, it added to the fun of playing her on screen.

The actress, known for her work in 'Balika Vadhu', said:“Why I chose to do this was because I honestly felt that this character is nowhere close to me. When I heard about this subject, I was like 'aisa bhi kuch hota hai?' No one in my circle of friends, never ever happened to talk on this subject. So, for me, it was really new.”

“I never knew that something like sextortion also happens and people are victimised so brutally. And in my real life, I definitely cannot be a scammer. But on screen, if I get a chance like this, it's fun to do. It's always fun to play negative roles because they have so many layers and shades to it. So for that reason I felt that this is something I want to do and it just grabbed my attention,” she shared.

Talking about her character, the 'Waaris' fame said:“My character's name is Sweety. She lives with two friends, Sonu and Titu. So these three live in disguise. They want an easy life. They are failures, college drop-outs. The stupid idea pops into their head and that gives them a kick, a kick where they can make easy money without going anywhere, without doing anything and that's how they start scamming people and they choose that easy life for them.”

Farnaz said that this series is very different from all that is out there on OTT.

“The first thing is that sextortion has never been covered so far. It's a recent subject that everybody is very scared about, but people don't come in and talk about it openly. Even the real victims and real people who have not done it, and yet they become the victim of these scammers and that's why the subject stands out,” added the 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' actress.

Starring Rajneesh Duggal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aradhana Sharma, the show is produced by Pavan Malu, directed by Vaibhav Khishti and written by Arpit Vageria.

The series is streaming on Epic on.

