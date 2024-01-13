‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Adds 5 To Cast, Including Christian Friedel

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) 'The White Lotus' Season 3 has added five new cast members. Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris have all joined the highly-anticipated new season of the series.

They join previously announced new cast members Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, reports Variety.

It was also announced that 'The Gilded Age' star Carrie Coon is joining Season 3, while Natasha Rothwell will return to the show in a reprisal of her role from Season 1.

As per Variety, the show is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

Mike White created 'The White Lotus' and serves as executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce. HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third instalment.

'The White Lotus' proved to be an immediate hit for HBO when it debuted in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including best drama series.

--IANS

aa/kvd