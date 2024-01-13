El Clasico Showdown: Barcelona, Real Madrid To Clash In Supercopa De Espana Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns once again in the Spanish SuperCopa de Espana final on January 15. The game will be played in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona secured their spot by defeating Osasuna 2-0 in the semi-final clash held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal sealed the victory, setting the stage for a highly anticipated El Clasico final.

Following Real Madrid's triumph over Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final, the clash promises to be a star-studded affair featuring talent like Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior along with Barcelona's standout players like Ferran Torres and Pedri.

The 'clasico' decides the Spanish Super Cup winner for the second consecutive season.

--IANS

cs/