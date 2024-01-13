Azerbaijani Servicemen Evaluated On Driving And Firing Skills

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Test exams on evaluation the mastery level of officers, warrant
officers, and long-term active military servicemen of the
Azerbaijan Army are underway in accordance with the training plan
of the current year, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Defensek, on the next day of the
test exams, the servicemen's capabilities on performance practical
tasks on driving and fire training was assessed.
The servicemen accomplished the tasks on driving armored combat
vehicles, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and
motionless states.
MENAFN13012024000195011045ID1107715927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.