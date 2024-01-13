               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Servicemen Evaluated On Driving And Firing Skills


1/13/2024 3:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Test exams on evaluation the mastery level of officers, warrant officers, and long-term active military servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are underway in accordance with the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defensek, on the next day of the test exams, the servicemen's capabilities on performance practical tasks on driving and fire training was assessed.

The servicemen accomplished the tasks on driving armored combat vehicles, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states.

