No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., January 13, 2024, one Russian warship was remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. No missile carriers were among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition, two Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr-type missile carrier with up to eight missiles on board.

A reminder that, on January 12, 2024, two Russian warships were on combat duty in the Black Sea.