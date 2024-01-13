Some 242 Vehicles Involved In Snow Clearing Operations On Roads In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 242 special-purpose vehicles of Kyivavtodor are removing snow from roads in Ukraine's capital city.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City State Administration , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="KyivCityOfficial/8750" data-width="100%"></script>

“A total of 242 special equipment units of Kyivavtodor have been involved in snow clearing operations in the capital city. Sixty-five manual cleaning crews are cleaning and treating sidewalks, stairs and pedestrian crossings,” the report states.

Snow removal operations across parks, public gardens and other green spaces are provided by 585 workers of Kyivzelenbud, involving 56 equipment units.

Kyiv authorities urged drivers to be as careful as possible on roads and keep a safe distance. They also called on pedestrians to pay attention and remember to wear reflective clothes in the dark.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, heavy snowfall is expected in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.