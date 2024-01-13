'No Team Can Stop Us In The Pro Kabaddi League,' Says Puneri Paltan's Head Coach BC Ramesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) The Puneri Paltan recorded their eighth consecutive victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 after defeating the Gujarat Giants 37-17, here.

Asked about their fantastic winning streak, Puneri Paltan's head coach BC Ramesh said, "The players are coordinating very well on the mat and we have a great team balance. We have good players on the bench as well. We'll look to give opportunities to the players on the bench in our upcoming games."

One of the youngsters in the Pune side - Gaurav Khatri put up a brilliant performance with 6 tackle points on the night. Speaking about his performance, the head coach said, "Gaurav is a really good defender. He plays with a lot of courage. And he never plays for himself. He always puts the team's needs ahead of his own. It feels really good to see him do well and he'll do even better in the upcoming matches."

BC Ramesh further added, "I feel Shadloui, Abinesh and Gaurav will be among the top three defenders for us this season. Shadloui picked up a raid point for us as well. Additionally, Aslam is a great all-round player. He picks up raid and tackle points for the team. And he's managing the team well."

The head coach also expressed that no team can stop Puneri Paltan's juggernaut this season, "I knew from our first match of this season that we have a super team. There's no team that can stop us in this competition. All the players have been putting up outstanding performances."

The Puneri Paltan will be next in action when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers here on Saturday.

