Marital Strife, Abject Poverty Are The Two Main Drivers Of Cases Of 'Filicide'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (IANS) The tragic murder of a four-year-old child by his mother, who was the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup company, has shaken the whole nation. However, this is not an isolated incident as similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country.

Odisha has also witnessed several such brutal incidents of filicide -- the deliberate act of a person killing their own child -- targeting innocent minors in the recent past.

A close scrutiny of some of these incidents that occurred in the state last year has revealed that a dysfunctional family, illiteracy, poverty, substance abuse and sudden provocation were the major causes behind the brutal acts.

Experts also opine that as the child is considered an extended or intimate part of the self, the parents -- especially the mothers -- kill their children before committing suicide due to family discord or extremely abusive partners.

In October last year, a woman was arrested by Odisha Police on charges of killing her four-year-old daughter and burying the body in a nearby forest in Gutingia village under Sarangarh police limits of Kandhamal district.

“The accused Padmini Dandia along with the deceased baby girl was residing with her elderly parents after her husband left following a marital discord between the couple a few years back. She was under severe mental pressure due to marital discord and abject poverty,” said Badhulika Biswal, Inspector in-charge of Sarangarh police station

"One day, she decided to end her life after killing her child and left home on October 14. However, she killed her daughter but could not muster the courage to commit suicide."

Biswal said she was completely traumatised by the incident and had even stopped eating. She almost became speechless, barely speaking anything following the incident.

In many cases, the children are often treated as an instrument of retaliation by either of the parents in a deliberate attempt to cause the partner to suffer.

The separation or estrangements of parents are considered to be the biggest causes for fatal family violence against the children.

In another similar incident, police arrested a 25-year-old youth identified as K. Ganesh Patra of Adheigaon village in Ganjam district, in November last year for killing his wife and two-year-old daughter using a venomous snake.

“The accused suspected his wife of having extramarital affairs while the child was the result of the illicit relationship. He would often engage in fights with her despite the counselling by the family members and police. Finally, he hatched a plan to eliminate both and killed them by unleashing a cobra,” said the IIC of Kabisurya Nagar police station.

Sudden provocation or use of prohibited substances also leads the parents, especially the fathers, to murder their son or daughter, often unintentionally and accidentally.

A 58-year-old man stabbed his son to death when the latter protested against the accused for assaulting his mother during a fight over a petty issue in Jagatsinghpur district in July 2023.

Similarly, a person under the influence of alcohol killed his five-year-old son as the chiled continued to ask him about the whereabouts of his mother who had left home following a family dispute in Rourkela on June 9, 2023.

“The alarming increase in cases of filicide, where parents tragically take the lives of their own children, calls for a multifactorial approach. This complex issue is often linked to mental illness, substance abuse, family turmoil, poverty, and a history of violence,” said Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, Professor & Senior Consultant Psychiatrist.

Pattojoshi further said that a comprehensive strategy is necessary to effectively address this issue.

“Prioritising improved access to mental health services, especially in communities affected by stigmatisation, is crucial. Early detection and assistance for families at risk, combined with educating parents on stress management, conflict resolution, and coping mechanisms, are vital measures.

"Strengthening social support systems can greatly aid overwhelmed parents. In addition, a collaborative effort between legal and social services is imperative in both protecting children and providing support for families," he added.

