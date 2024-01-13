K'taka Govt Issues Orders To Mention Belagavi In Signages Instead Of Belgaum, Belagaova

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Jan 13 (IANS) Karnataka government has issued directions to use the name Belagavi on the signboards of shops and commercial establishments in the bordering city instead of "Belgaum" or "Belagaova".

Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner Ashoka Dudagunti has served notice in this regard to 2,000 shops and commercial establishments in Belagavi city.

Commissioner Ashoka went on city rounds in the backdrop of Karnataka government making it mandatory to display 60 per cent of signboards in Kannada language.

During the rounds, he found that the signages violated the rule and instead of Belagavi, the name of the city mentioned as "Belagaum" or "Belagaova". The notice states that, the name boards should mention the name of the city as Belagavi. If the shopkeepers, industrialists and owners of commercial establishments violate the rule, their licenses would be cancelled and shops would be sealed.

The decision is likely to stir controversy as it has a sizable population of Marathi speaking people. The issue of using Kannada language prominently on sign boards had taken a violent turn with Kannada activists indulging in vandalism. The police have so far arrested more than people in this connection.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Mine, Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had maintained that there is nothing wrong with the move of the government and owners of shops and commercial establishments should give prominence to Kannada on signboards.

Karnataka BJP had slammed the Congress government for arresting Kannada activists.

