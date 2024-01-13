HOERBIGER Strengthens Its Market Position In South America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOERBIGER, a global technology company with 6,000 employees in 43 countries, announces the acquisition of Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda, the owner of the Minor Jupiter brand. The company will become part of HOERBIGER's Rotary Solutions Business Unit, which with this acquisition will both strengthen its position in South America and increase local manufacturing for customers in Brazil and surrounding countries.

WAUKEGAN, Ill and SAO PAULO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOERBIGER, a global technology company with 6,000 employees in 43 countries, announces the acquisition of Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda, the owner of the Minor Jupiter brand. The company will become part of HOERBIGER's Rotary Solutions Business Unit, which with this acquisition will both strengthen its position in South America and increase local manufacturing for customers in Brazil and surrounding countries.

"Together, Minor and Hoerbiger stand united in their dedication to employee security, product innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a combined wealth of experience and expertise, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of rotary unions."

Rotary Solutions provides rotary unions and slip rings for a wide variety of industrial applications and manufacturing processes. With this acquisition, HOERBIGER will strengthen its position in South America and extend local production for customers in Brazil and the surrounding countries.

HOERBIGER is committed to continuing and expanding the operations of Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda with the least possible impact on employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda, a family-owned company led by the family's second generation, has been successful in the market for more than 50 years. In order to develop and expand the business in the long term, the proprietors have decided to join HOERBIGER.

Ana Elisa Vessoni, Director of Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda, stated: "Together, Minor and Hoerbiger stand united in their dedication to employee security, product innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that this partnership will empower us to build upon the legacies established by our founders Mr. David Huberman, Mr. Abraham Huberman and Mr. Osvaldo Vessoni. With a combined wealth of experience and expertise, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of rotary unions."

Roland Rauch, interim CEO of Deublin, stated: "The relationship between Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda and us has existed for many years and is characterized by great mutual respect. HOERBIGER is very fortunate that we will continue on a joint path in the future, because our companies share the same corporate culture and the same passion for customer proximity, quality and innovation."

Dr. Thorsten Kahlert, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of HOERBIGER, stated: "We are extremely happy to be strengthening and further expanding our market presence and manufacturing in Brazil together with the great team from Minor Industria Mecanica de Precisão Ltda. This will enable us to put our strategy of being closer to our customers and producing locally for them into action in South America."

