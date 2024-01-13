MES Students Celebrate World Hindi Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With an objective to enhance students' level of confidence and ability to express fluently in Hindi, MES Indian School marked World Hindi Day in an impressive manner on Tuesday, January 10.

Special assemblies were conducted to mark the day in which school officials, teachers and students hilighted the importance of promoting the rich cultural and linguistic heritage of Hindi and urged the students to use the Hindi language.

Students also displayed their interest towards the Hindi language through meaningful and thought-provoking quotes and slogans written on placards, they recited poems and presented the thought of the day in Hindi during the assembly conducted in all the sections of the school.

Meanwhile, various in-class activities such as poster making, action songs, drawing and colouring pictures, pasting pictures based on a given theme were conducted for students, and they enthusiastically participated in them under the guidance and supervision of Hindi language teachers.

The school functionaries, language coordinators, teachers and students were present on the occasion.