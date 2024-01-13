Embassy Of India Celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Embassy of India, Doha organised an event at Indian Cultural Centre to celebrate the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) 2024.

More than 200 people from different sections of the Indian community participated in the event. A number of cultural presentations were made by ICC students, Kalakairali, Swathi Dance Academy, Gujarati Samaj and Slishta Prakash.

About 15 members of the community including children were felicitated on the occasion for their significant achievements in the field of sports and arts. The event was attended by previous Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees and office bearers of Indian community organisations in Doha.

On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Indian Prime Minister H E Narendra Modi commended the dedication of the Indian diaspora towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties.

India's External Affairs Minister H E Dr. S. Jaishankar also applauded the achievements of the Indian diaspora and their outstanding contributions in enhancing India's global standing.

In his remarks at the event held in ICC, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul hailed the hard work, achievements and significant contributions of the Indian community in Qatar in building the historic and friendly ties between the two countries.

He thanked the leadership of the State of Qatar for their support to Indian community which is the largest expatriate community in the country.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated every year on January 9. This day was chosen as Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas provides an important platform to bring together the Indian diaspora across the world to interact and connect with each other.

The Indian community in Qatar has always been enthusiastic in participating in the PBD celebrations. A delegation comprising about 300 members participated in the 17th PBD convention in January 2023 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Qatar delegation to the 17th PBD was the third largest among the 70-odd contingents of non-resident Indians participating in the event.