Asian Cup A Showcase Of Japan's Discipline: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a continuation of their admirable display of discipline during the FIFA World Cup 2022, Japanese supporters' commitment to cleanliness has resonated worldwide, setting the stage for the AFC Asian Cup. Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, H E Satoshi Maeda emphasised how the sporting event serves as a platform for Japan to showcase its cultural values of sportsmanship, discipline and teamwork.

During the FIFA World Cup, the Japanese team and fans gained acclaim for their post-match stadium and locker room cleanups, earning widespread praise for fostering a deeper understanding of Japanese culture globally.

Ambassador Maeda underscored the significance of Japan's participation in the AFC Asian Cup, aligning with broader national objectives. The tournament not only serves as a source of pride for Japan but also provides an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties through sporting excellence.

“Japan's participation in the AFC Asian Cup aligns with its broader objectives in several ways. Performing well in the Asian Cup is a source of national pride for Japan, showcasing our sporting prowess on the international stage. I think this will also establish a powerful base to maintain good and strong ties with other states,” he told The Peninsula.



Doha comes alive with Asian Cup kick-off Amir expresses Qatar's happiness for hosting the 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Read Also

As a four-time Asian Cup winner, the Samurai Blue enters this year's competition as one of the favourites. Ambassador Maeda expressed confidence in the team's ability, citing their remarkable performance in the World Cup and previous Asian Cup victories.

Speaking about the upcoming matches, he noted the excitement surrounding the journey and the tests, saying that each match tests the team's commitment to success. Despite acknowledging the element of luck in football, Ambassador Maeda believes the Samurai Blue has a solid chance of clinching the title once again.

“I also hear that the team is doing very well and has had some excellent results in recent matches. However, there is always an element of luck in football matches, so I hope they will be able to give their best performance in the upcoming matches, being warmly and strongly supported by all Japanese fans and the community in Qatar, the envoy said.

The Japanese team will kick off their campaign against Vietnam on January 14, in Group D, followed by a clash with Iraq on January 19.