Rude Jolt For Kerala CM As Centre Orders Probe Against His Daughter's IT Firm Exalogic, KSIDC

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (IANS) The Centre has announced a probe against Exalogic- an IT firm based in Bengaluru, owned by Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CMRL- a Kochi based mining company and the state owned Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) for alleged irregularities.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered the probe which will be carried out by a three-member team attached to the Director General.

The probe was ordered on Friday night based on a report from the Registrar of Companies- Bengaluru that the dealings of Exalogic was not fair.

After a preliminary probe by the Bengaluru ROC, it found out various violations and offences under the Companies Act and recommended an investigation into it.

For the past few months, the issue has been raging both inside and outside the Assembly after a media report, quoting an Income Tax department official, claimed that Veena's firm had received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL - a mining company.

The issue was first taken up by first-time Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

On Saturday, speaking to the media after the probe order came, he asked if Veena Vijayan had received the money as alms as neither she nor her company did any work for CMRL at all.

"It's not just one company from which her firm received money. The day when this case first surfaced last year, it was the CPI(M) state secretariat which defended Veena's firm stating that everything is fair as she is a professional. Now I want to hear from them again on this new probe order. What's also very important is a state government company- KSIDC is also going to be probed, so wish to hear from State Industries Minister P. Rajeev about this," said Kuzhalnadan.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said they are the least excited about this probe as all knows the CPI(M) and the BJP are in an "unholy alliance".

“"Just look into the gold smuggling case, the manner in which the SNC Lavalin case has been adjourned for years ( both cases where Vijayan's name surfaced) and also the Karuvannur bank scam ( where top leaders of the CPI(M) are in the dock), after an initial noise by central agencies, things went into a slumber. Just wait for things to unfurl as with the Lok Sabha polls rounds the corner, there is something cooking up between the CPI(M) and the BJP, so we are the least excited," said Satheesan.

Meanwhile with the fresh probe becoming news on Saturday morning, top leaders of the CPI(M) who were arriving at their party headquarters, here when asked about this, feigned ignorance of the news and walked away.

State Tourism and Public Works Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas - son-in-law of Vijayan, the otherwise always ready with an answer, was seen walking without acknowledging the media, who crowded around him to get his reaction.

--IANS

sg/svn