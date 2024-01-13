Turkmenistan Exchanges Mining Knowledge With Nations Overseas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 3rd Future Minerals Forum held on January 9-11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this year's major focus was the development of sustainable and responsible mineral value chains in Africa, Western and Central Asia.

The Turkmen delegation took part in a ministerial round table and different topic sessions, where they discussed the future of minerals and how to reduce the environmental impact of production.

Furthermore, an exhibition was held on the sidelines of the event, during which the Turkmen delegation had direct contact with representatives of important firms in promising areas of collaboration.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan continues to vigorously expand the minerals sector, which is an important part of the country's economy.

The strategic focus on diversification and modernization has resulted in increased natural gas and oil production, as well as the active use of new technology in the mining industry.