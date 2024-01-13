Turkmenistan Exchanges Mining Knowledge With Nations Overseas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. The
delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 3rd Future Minerals
Forum held on January 9-11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.
According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this
year's major focus was the development of sustainable and
responsible mineral value chains in Africa, Western and Central
Asia.
The Turkmen delegation took part in a ministerial round table
and different topic sessions, where they discussed the future of
minerals and how to reduce the environmental impact of
production.
Furthermore, an exhibition was held on the sidelines of the
event, during which the Turkmen delegation had direct contact with
representatives of important firms in promising areas of
collaboration.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan continues to vigorously expand the
minerals sector, which is an important part of the country's
economy.
The strategic focus on diversification and modernization has
resulted in increased natural gas and oil production, as well as
the active use of new technology in the mining industry.
